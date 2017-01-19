Sting’s Top 5 TNA Moments, TNA Knockout Participating In Undie Run To Raise Money For Charity, Wrestling Society X Celebrating Anniversary

WSX 2007 – 2007

Wrestling Society X is nearing its tenth anniversary, and they have started a new Twitter account, sharing memories of the short lived but loved promotion that ran a single season on MTV.

A number of current wrestling stars appeared for the promotion including Seth Rollins and TJ Perkins. Wrestling Society X debuted on television on January 30th, 2007 and influenced several of today’s promotions and elements of wrestling. You can follow them at @WresSocietyX; Masked Republic is also selling WSX merchandise that can be seen by clicking here.

Sienna

Impact Wrestling Knockout Sienna is participating in the Cupid’s Undie Run in Detroit on Valentine’s Day to raise money for The Children’s Tumor Foundation, with 100% of the profits going directly to the charity.

Sienna is hosting a contest for donors to her campaign that will see two merchandise packages awarded with one Shine / Shimmer package and an Impact Wrestling package. Click here for complete details, including how to donate and registration if you would like to register yourself for the run.

Sting

The following video, the latest ‘Fight Network Flashback’, features the top five moments of Sting’s TNA Impact Wrestling career: