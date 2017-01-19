NXT Orlando Live Event Results (1/19): Kimber Lee vs Lana, Tommy End In-Action, Nakamura & DIY Team Up

The following results are tonight’s NXT live event results from Orlando, Florida:

The night opened with a meet-and-greet with The Ealy Twins and Ember Moon

Jack Gallagher defeated Tony Nese

Lana defeated Kimber Lee

Steve Cutler defeated Adrian Jaoude

Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins defeated Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss

Roderick Strong defeated The Drifter

Billie Kay & Peyton Royce defeated Liv Morgan & Aliyah

Heavy Machinery cut an in-ring promo

Aleister Black (Tommy End) defeated Patrick Clark

#DIY & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Authors of Pain & Wesley Blake