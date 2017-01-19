NXT Orlando Live Event Results (1/19): Kimber Lee vs Lana, Tommy End In-Action, Nakamura & DIY Team Up

|
The following results are tonight’s NXT live event results from Orlando, Florida:
The night opened with a meet-and-greet with The Ealy Twins and Ember Moon
Jack Gallagher defeated Tony Nese
Lana defeated Kimber Lee
Steve Cutler defeated Adrian Jaoude
Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins defeated Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss
Roderick Strong defeated The Drifter
Billie Kay & Peyton Royce defeated Liv Morgan & Aliyah
Heavy Machinery cut an in-ring promo
Aleister Black (Tommy End) defeated Patrick Clark
#DIY & Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Authors of Pain & Wesley Blake