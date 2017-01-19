CBS Cuts Away From The Rock Flipping the Bird on Live TV Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared at the People’s Choice Awards last night and won the award for Favorite Premium Series Actor for his work in HBO’s “Ballers”. Prior to The Rock winning the award, his “Central Intelligence” co-star Kevin Hart won for Favorite Comedic Movie Actor. During his acceptance speech, Hart took a joking shot at Rock, which prompted Rock to flip him the bird from the audience. Hart said the following: “This [award] goes out to all the co-stars I’ve had except The Rock, because he hasn’t helped me. He hasn’t helped me at all. He’s actually lessened my talent. It went down since you’ve been in my life.” The Rock later won his award, and during his acceptance speech he took a jab at Kevin Hart, who will be co-starring alongside Rock once again in the upcoming remake of “Jumanji”, however CBS cut away from Rock abruptly. You can check out footage of both speeches above and below. Ryback Jokes About Entering the Rumble Former WWE star Ryback, who recently called John Cena a “poison” to professional wrestling, Tweeted the following: I’m number 26 in the Royal Rumble this year. Shhhh https://t.co/nC6km4Z0iN — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) January 15, 2017