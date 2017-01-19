Triple H & Stephanie Attend Inauguration Dinner, Tommy Dreamer Co-Hosting New Radio Show, More Details On WCPW World Cup

Sports Slam Tommy Dreamer will be co-hosting a new radio show called “Sports Slam with Diamond & Dreamer” along with House of Hardcore announcer and wrestling personality Rick Diamond. The show will debut on Saturday, January 21st at 11 am Eastern time, and will be available to listen live every Saturday at 11 AM Eastern on ESPN Radio 97.7 FM and the ESPN977 Facebook page. Fans can call in to 1 (888) 993-7762 or leave comments on the Facebook live video to ask questions. In addition, the show will be available for download in a podcast format on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, Blog Talk Radio and espn977.com every Saturday after the show airs. WhatCulture Pro Wrestling As noted, WhatCulture Pro Wrestling announced plans for the 2017 WCPW Pro Wrestling World Cup. In addition to a teaser video announcement, WCPW posted the following details: WCPW has announced the launch of the inaugural Pro Wrestling World Cup, a first of its kind 64-man tournament. Run over ten separate dates beginning March 21st, the Pro Wrestling World Cup will see competitors from six continents compete in eight preliminary tournaments – to be held in several different countries. The preliminaries will see eight men competing in a single fall elimination tournament. Each preliminary tournament will consist of competitors from a single country: Canada, England, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Scotland, USA. A tournament will also be held for competitors from the Rest Of The World, with eight further countries represented. Two winners will proceed from each tournament. A two-night, 16-man, final will be held in the United Kingdom in the summer. The first preliminary event to take place on March 21st will be the regional tournament for England, and is set to be held in Nottingham. All Pro Wrestling World Cup tournament matches will be broadcast for free on the WCPW YouTube channel, with the two-night final being broadcast live. Professional wrestling fans in over 180 countries have viewed WCPW content, with more than 130,000 subscribers to its YouTube channel, after launching in June, 2016. Further information will be unveiled in the coming weeks. Triple H / Stephanie Stephanie McMahon posted the following photo of herself with Triple H at the Candlelight Dinner as part of this week’s Presidential Inauguration festivities: On our way to the Candlelight Dinner as a part of the #presidentialinauguration! I couldn’t be more proud to support my mom and be a part of this historic week. A photo posted by Stephanie McMahon (@stephaniemcmahon) on Jan 19, 2017 at 3:43pm PST