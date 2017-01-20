AAW Returns To Chicago Tonight Feat. Steel Cage, Sami Callihan Open Challenge, Sydal vs Richards, Moose, Elgin, DJZ, Galloway & More!

AAW returns to 115 Bourbon Street in Marionette Park, IL tonight for “Don’t Stop Believing”, featuring a steel cage match main event, an open challenge from AAW Champion Sami Callihan, and a whole lot more.

Steel Cage Match
– OI4K (Dave Crist & Jake Crist) vs. Eddie Kingston & Homicide

AAW Championship Open Challenge
– Sami Callihan (c) vs. ???

– AAW Heritage Champion ACH & Rey Fenix vs. The Unbreakable F’n Machines (Michael Elgin & Brian Cage)

AAW Tag Team Championship
– Andrew Everett & Jack Evans* (c) vs. The Besties in the World (Davey Vega & Matt Fitchett)

– Shimmer Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. Angelina Love

– Drew Galloway vs. Silas Young**

– Abyss vs. Colt Cabana

– Matt Sydal vs. Davey Richards

– Moose & AR Fox vs. Dezmond Xavier & DJZ

*Jack Evans subs for Trevor Lee as Everett is forced to defend the tag titles without his partner.
**This is Silas Young’s last AAW match. 
