AAW returns to 115 Bourbon Street in Marionette Park, IL tonight for “Don’t Stop Believing”, featuring a steel cage match main event, an open challenge from AAW Champion Sami Callihan, and a whole lot more. Steel Cage Match

– OI4K (Dave Crist & Jake Crist) vs. Eddie Kingston & Homicide AAW Championship Open Challenge

– Sami Callihan (c) vs. ??? – AAW Heritage Champion ACH & Rey Fenix vs. The Unbreakable F’n Machines (Michael Elgin & Brian Cage) AAW Tag Team Championship

– Andrew Everett & Jack Evans* (c) vs. The Besties in the World (Davey Vega & Matt Fitchett) – Shimmer Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. Angelina Love – Drew Galloway vs. Silas Young** – Abyss vs. Colt Cabana – Matt Sydal vs. Davey Richards – Moose & AR Fox vs. Dezmond Xavier & DJZ *Jack Evans subs for Trevor Lee as Everett is forced to defend the tag titles without his partner.

**This is Silas Young’s last AAW match.