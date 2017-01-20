|
AAW returns to 115 Bourbon Street in Marionette Park, IL tonight for “Don’t Stop Believing”, featuring a steel cage match main event, an open challenge from AAW Champion Sami Callihan, and a whole lot more.
Steel Cage Match
AAW Championship Open Challenge
– AAW Heritage Champion ACH & Rey Fenix vs. The Unbreakable F’n Machines (Michael Elgin & Brian Cage)
AAW Tag Team Championship
– Shimmer Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. Angelina Love
– Drew Galloway vs. Silas Young**
– Abyss vs. Colt Cabana
– Matt Sydal vs. Davey Richards
– Moose & AR Fox vs. Dezmond Xavier & DJZ
*Jack Evans subs for Trevor Lee as Everett is forced to defend the tag titles without his partner.
