First Book Signing Set For AJ “Lee” Brook’s Autobiography, Trish Stratus Announces Birth Of First Daughter

First Book Signing Set For AJ “Lee” Brook’s Autobiography

PWInisder.com is reporting that the first book from the former AJ Lee, AJ Mendez Brooks, Crazy Is My Superpower: How I Triumphed by Breaking Bones, Breaking Hearts, and Breaking the Rules will be officially released on April 4th. The first announced book signing to promote the memoir will be taking place on April 6th at Bookends in Ridgewood, NJ.

Related: Sean Grande Says CM Punk Would Make A Good Fit w/ Bellator

Promotional material for the book notes it will be, “a literary memoir chronicling her unlikely rise from 100-pound nerd growing up in extreme poverty and enduring years of abuse, to international sex symbol and professional wrestling champion (known as AJ Lee) who fought against stereotypes, forced the men in her industry to view her with respect, and inspired a huge fan base of over 2 Million Twitter followers with her fierce independent streak.”

Trish Stratus Announces Birth Of First Daughter

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has shared the following on Twitter announcing the birth of her first daughter, congrats!: