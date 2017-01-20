The Latest On A Possible Hardy Boys WWE Return The most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Matt & Jeff Hardy’s, as well as Drew Galloway’s, TNA contracts expire next month. As of the release of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter none had been signed to new deal. Related: TNA Updates Regarding Rumored Executive Changes, Latest Talent Departure, Jeff Jarrett’s Status, More In regards to The Hardy Boys the Observer reports that there is interested from WWE in bringing them back to the company. As of now however things are looking pretty good for them to stay with TNA. It sounds as if they have two options available with TNA: A guaranteed deal that would give them full control of their outside bookings

Or, another guaranteed deal where TNA would have to approve their outside bookings Meltzer notes that Matt is leaning towards staying with TNA while Jeff has yet to come to terms on a variety of dates per year since TNA plans on running a more regular house show schedule. Bill Apter & Terry Funk Podcast Interview Released Early The latest episode from legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter’s podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? has been released almost an hour earlier than usual and features a brand new, exclusive interview with WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk:

