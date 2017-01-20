|
Linda McMahon’s Senate Confirmation Hearing Scheduled
Linda McMahon is scheduled to have her Senate confirmation hearing this Tuesday, January 24th, starting at 10:30am EST.
President-elect, soon to be President and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump named Linda as his top choice to run the Small Business Administration.
Related: Triple H & Stephanie Attend Inauguration Dinner
Latest Kenny Omega “On The Road” Post-Okada Match
New Japan Pro Wrestling has shared the following third installment in their “On The Road” series featuring Kenny Omega after his Wrestle Kingdom 11 bout with Okada: