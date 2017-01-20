News on Pre-Mania Raw Tickets

Tickets for the final WWE Raw before WrestleMania 33 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA on Monday, March 27 go on sale this Saturday at 10am EST.

To purchase tickets visit WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com, or you can call 1-800-298-4200, or visit the Wells Fargo Center box office.

New Shawn Michaels Movie Receiving Poor Reviews

As noted, the new WWE Studios movie, “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone”, featuring Shawn Michaels in his first movie role, made its debut in theaters today, and a handful of mostly negative reviews have been released. The movie is currently at a 20% on the aggregate site RottenTomatoes.com.

While none of the reviews mentioned Michaels specifically, Variety.com did single out Michaels, and praised his work in the film, writing “[Michaels] makes a winning impression as a born-again biker-turned-mechanic” in the film and “is fairly solid across the board.”