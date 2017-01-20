Politico Examines President Donald Trump’s Connection with WWE and Trump’s “Obsession with WrestleMania and Fake Drama”

Today, WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump was inaugurated at the 45th President of the United States, and earlier this week Politico published an article titled, “Trump’s obsession with WrestleMania and fake drama,”. The article looks at Trump’s connections to WWE as a Hall of Famer and WrestleMania celebrity, and also mentions the current day relationship the President has with Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon. TNA Executive Bruce Prichard was interviewed for the Politico piece, and had the following to say on his dealings with Trump in the past: “A lot of people are real a–holes, but he wasn’t. I liked that son of a b–ch. He was better than anyone at reading the room. He loved to take the temperature of the room, and he loved the instantaneous feedback. He was really easy to work with.” David Axelrod, the former senior adviser to President Barack Obama and a big wrestling fan, had the following to say in the article: “I don’t think he’d be a good president, but he’s a worker. He is someone who can really manipulate a lot of people.”