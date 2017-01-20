Renee Young Talks to Sophia Grace WWE has released the following videos, featuring Sophia Grace discussing WWE stars The Bella Twins, Lana and more appearing in her new music video “Hollywood”, and her YouTube channel. Renee Young interviews Sophia Grace about “Hollywood”: Sophia Grace talks about her YouTube channel with Renee Young: Triple H & Stephanie at Trump Inauguration As noted, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon attended Donald Trump’s inauguration dinner last night in Washington, DC, and below is a photo of the WWE couple at today’s inauguration: Regardless your politics, it was an honor to witness the peaceful transition of power as our 45th President was inaugurated. #ProudToBeAmerican A photo posted by Stephanie McMahon (@stephaniemcmahon) on Jan 20, 2017 at 10:32am PST