Nick Paglino
kurt angle

WWE Stars Onset for Sophia Grace Video

WWE has released the following video featuring WWE stars The Bella Twins and Lana and more on the set of Sophia Grace’s new music video “Hollywood”:

Cathy Kelley on Reactions to Kurt Angle’s HOF Induction

WWE has also released the following video featuring Cathy Kelley looking at the announcement of Kurt Angle as a WWE Hall of Fame inductee, and Rusev calling him out on Twitter:

Darren Young Arm Injury Photo

Darren Young has posted the following photo of his recent arm injury:

