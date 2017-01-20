Terry Funk Reveals The Biggest Egg Sucking Dog In The Business & Declares, “Chainsaw Is Dead!”



The latest episode of legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter's podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? was released earlier this morning. It features a brand new interview with WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk. Some of Funk and Apter's comments from the interview have been transcribed below.

On who is the biggest egg sucking dog in the business: TF: Well that had to be… why would I call anybody else an egg sucking dog but Dusty? He was the fattest, ugliest one of all. On where the phrase “egg sucking dog” came from: TF: Who the hell knows? I have no idea. An egg sucking dog! Nobody has any idea. How did I come up with it? I came up with all kinds of stuff. That was part of being great and having creativity. I’m not just bragging about myself. I’m just saying. BA: You didn’t have a team of writers?! TF: (Laughs) If I’d have had a team you wouldn’t have been on it! On whether he’d like to have one more run in WWE: TF: No. BA: Not at all? TF: Would I like one final run? I would like to have one final run as whenever I was 28 or 30 years old. Sure, I’d like to have a run up there. Now? Of course not. I’m too old. BA: No chance of Chainsaw Charlie coming back? TF: Chainsaw is dead. Chainsaw died. BA: We will get the obituary out shortly. A brand new episode of Is Wrestling Fixed? will be released next Friday morning! Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake Responds To Ric Flair Saying He’d Have No Career Without Hulk Hogan This issue of Is Wrestling Fixed? features: A brand new, exclusive interview with WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk

Classic audio from Bill’s archives featuring a 1971 interview with WWE Hall of Famer Gorilla Monsoon

Bill’s & Nick’s thoughts on some of the recent headlines from around the world of pro wrestling including the passing of Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka, WWE’s announcement that Kurt Angle is joining the WWE Hall of Fame and more…

Tons of fan submitted questions

