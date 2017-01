Batista Responds to Fan Claiming His Last WWE Run Was a “Complete Waste”

Batista posted the following on Twitter, reacting to a fan who called his 2014 WWE return run a “complete waste”:

Complete waste? I put your hero @WWEDanielBryan over at Mania and fought to keep Evokution together to put over The Shield. You’re welcome! https://t.co/Urc2sEFgVf — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) January 20, 2017

Watch the 2013 Royal Rumble Match

WWE has released the following video featuring the entire 2013 Royal Rumble match, which was won by John Cena:

Emma Bikini Photos

While WWE fans patiently await the return of “Emmalina”, Emma posted the following photos on Instagram noting she is on vacation in Mexico: