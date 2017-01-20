WWN Live has issued the following:

We are back with more new talent heading to EVOLVE, the latest on Style Battle, PROGRESS announces top UK talent for WWNLive Experience and more. Let’s get to it….

January 20th: In one week, we are able to give Chris Hero our thanks as he says goodbye to independent wrestling. There are still a few good ringside reserved seats for the very special EVOLVE 76 and EVOLVE 77 in San Antonio. It’s Hero vs. Keith Lee at EVOLVE 76 and Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr. at EVOLVE 77. This event will be over in time to eat dinner and go to NXT. Make it a double header! Go here for all the info and to buy tickets.

January 20th: The young, high-flying Sammy Guevara impressed EVOLVE officials at Style Battle and FIP earlier this month. Watch the events now on VOD at FloSlam.tv. Guevara will make his EVOLVE debut at EVOLVE 77 one week from Saturday!

January 20th: It will be Chris Dickinson & Jaka of Catch Point vs. Sammy Guevara & Jason Kincaid at EVOLVE 77 on January 28th in San Antonio.

January 20th: ATTN: WRESTLERS- This is the time of opportunity! As top talents like Chris Hero move on, new spots open up. WWN has recently signed five wrestlers. We are always looking for new talents, especially with the expansion of FIP and Style Battle. There will only be one Seminar/Tryout in Texas this year. It is one week from today before the EVOLVE event. It also has a special discounted price since we announced it on short notice. Go to WWNLive.com for all the info.

January 20th: We are very happy to officially announce that Austin Theory has signed a WWN contract. Theory will be fulltime in EVOLVE starting February 24th in Joppa, MD and February 25th in Queens, NY. Theory is only 19-years-old and still in his rookie year. He is a product of the WWA4 Wrestling School in Atlanta. Check out the below video announcing the signing for highlights and words from Theory:

January 20th: Style Battle S1:E2 will happen on February 10th at The Orpheum in Ybor City, FL. Sami Callihan and Dan Barry are officially announced for the field! They join the already announced Anthony Henry and Tracer X. Tickets will go on sale soon at TicketFly.com.

January 20th: PROGRESS has earned considerable buzz, recently fueled by its influence on the WWE UK Championship Tournament. PROGRESS is coming to the United States for the first time to be part of the WWNLive Experience on Wrestlemania weekend in Orlando, FL,. PROGRESS will present an event on March 31st at noon EST. time. The first four talents for this event have been announced. They are:

-WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate

-Pete Dunne

-Mark Andrews

-Trent Seven

See the red hot stars of the UK! Get tickets at www.MoreThanMania.com now!

January 20th: EVOLVE 76 on January 27th just got even bigger. The Texas Wrestling Academy will present a bonus card at 7:15pm CST. TWA is led by the respected and esteemed Rudy Boy Gonzalez. This will be a showcase for some of their top students. The matches will be:

-Texas Lion vs Moonshine Mantell

-Rudy Russo vs Max Castillano

-Action Jackson vs DJ Talamantez

January 20th: We always value your time. Thank you for spending some of it by reading the WWN Alerts and watching our videos. Here are the updated lineups for next weekend’s EVOLVE events in San Antonio:

EVOLVE 76 – San Antonio, TX – January 27th – 8pm CST

Main Event #1 – EVOLVE Tag Team Title Match

Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi defend vs. EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher & Jeff Cobb with Stokely Hathaway

Main Event #2

Chris Hero vs. Keith Lee

Grudge Match

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers

Special Attraction Match

Matt Riddle vs. ACH

Special Challenge Match #1

DUSTIN vs. Jason Kincaid

Special Challenge Match #2

Jaka vs. Peter Kaasa

Plus more to be signed with Chris Dickinson, Darby Allin and others!!!

EVOLVE 77 – San Antonio, TX – January 28th – 2pm CST

Main Event #1 – EVOLVE Title Match

Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway defends vs. Jeff Cobb

Main Event #2 – Chris Hero’s Final Match

Chris Hero vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

No DQ Match

Matt Riddle vs. DUSTIN

Special Challenge Match #1

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. ACH

Special Challenge Match #2

EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams vs. Laredo Kid

Special Tag Team Attraction

Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Sammy Guevara & Jason Kincaid

Plus more to be announced with Ethan Page with The Gatekeepers, Darby Allin, Peter Kaasa, plus more!