This first of three videos from Chair Shot Reality features Justin LaBar and Josh Isenberg talking about some hot topics in the world of WWE.

Here’s some highlights courtesy of @PeterBahi transcribing:

Josh: The one question that everyone is asking is whether or not we will see him in one more match.

Justin: If I had to bet, I would say yes, just because it’s the standard since we saw it with Goldberg and Sting, but the question is going to come to the medical testing. Let’s just look at reality; for 30 years, he has performed at the top-tier level of athletics; whether that is Football, Weightlifting, Professional Wrestling, so if he can get back to whatever testing–I don’t know his standing. I am not a medical expert, but in time I will also stress that WWE has that ruling where, unless you’re Brock Lesnar, and you’re not full time, that medical testing might differentiate. If I had to bet, I would say yes, but the question becomes who would he face? You hear the rumblings of how great it would be to face someone like Rusev, but honestly, people are not going to like it, but I think that if Kurt Angle were to come back, his first match would be against Triple H.

Josh: Yeah, I believe so too. Kind of like how they booked Brock Lesnar. Someone who is already established. People won’t like that, but they will still watch that because that is what we do. We enjoy watching those nostalgic matchups. Angle and Triple H had been great on camera years ago. They have that same kind of comedic relief. They are the same kind of guys that are pranky like College, High School guys, and you see a Kurt Angle where he would say that he was always better than you in the ring, but you always felt that a bully to him. I think it would be great to see Triple H vs Kurt Angle, or if you are going to go with a younger talent, I think it would also be great to go against a guy like Rusev. It would be fun and exciting.

Justin: I would love to see him against a younger guy like Rusev, or perhaps face John Cena; that’s when the Ruthless Aggression started. A guy like Seth Rollins or some newer guys would be great to see, an original match. I believe Triple H would be the best opponent for Angle, and if he wants to come back, I don’t believe it will be at WrestleMania, but some sort of special attraction like a Summer Slam, I think it would probably be somebody like Triple H.