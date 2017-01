Who Tops This Week’s ESPN WWE Power Rankings?

ESPN has revealed their latest WWE Power Rankings, and rounding out the top five are Chris Jericho, The Miz, Charlotte, Kevin Owens, and AJ Styles at number one.

Chris Jericho Helps Girl Get a Prom Date

The following video features Chris Jericho helping a fan named Summer ask her friend Jacob to the prom. In true Jericho style, he warns Jacob what happens when you don’s ask Summer to the prom…