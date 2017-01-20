VIDEOS: Peyton Royce and Billie Kay Ask Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger and More to Vote in NXT Year-End Awards, DIY Wants Your Vote

WWE has released the following videos, featuring NXT stars soliciting votes for the first-ever WWE NXT year-end awards.

Johnny Gargano & Oney Lorcan want you to vote for #DIY in the NXT Year-End Awards:

Will Shinsuke Nakamura vote for Billie Kay & Peyton Royce in the NXT Year-End Awards?

Billie Kay & Peyton Royce look for votes in the WWE Performance Center Gym:

Billie Kay & Peyton Royce seek the perfect vote in the NXT Year-End Awards:

Can Billie Kay & Peyton Royce get this referee’s vote in the NXT Year-End Awards?

Will Dash Wilder vote for Peyton Royce & Billie Kay in the NXT Year-End Awards?