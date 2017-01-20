WrestleMania star and undefeated boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather continues to fan the flames of a potential fight between him and UFC star Conor McGregor, as Mayweather recently posted the Tweet below, taking a shot at McGregor’s earning power.

According to Forbes, however, Conor McGregor made $22 million last year alone, and his overall net worth is estimated at around $35 million, compared to Mayweather’s $650 million net worth.

Mayweather took a lot of heat yesterday and today on Twitter and in the media, h/t to Fox Sports, for botching the actual Conor McGregor net worth by grossly underestimating it.

As we noted last week, UFC President Dana White made a big money fight offer to both Mayweather and McGregor, an offer which Mayweather later laughed at.