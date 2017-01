As noted, shortly after the conclusion of the WWE UK Title tournament last weekend, Triple H told ESPN he was heading to Raw the next night and the following was posted on Twitter: …but for now. Blackpool to London back to the USA for #Raw. #NoRestForTheWicked pic.twitter.com/Gkfi6ChTNs — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2017 The Tweet prompted the following response from Seth Rollins: …interesting. https://t.co/NzUckZofJ9 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 15, 2017 Triple H recently appeared on The Wrestling Compadres Slamcast, and he had the following to say when asked about Seth Rollins calling him out: “Look, sometimes you just go to the obvious places, and you go out in front of the camera and you try to call a guy out and appeal to his manhood that he will come out and fight you like a man. None of that stuff bothers me. I’m okay with not getting my suit dirty and just sitting in the back a little bit. But at some point in time, be careful what you wish for.” Related: Several Updates On Planned Matches For WrestleMania 33