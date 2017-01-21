Shawn Michaels Hits a Superkick While Promoting New Movie, PGA Tour Posts Throwback Of Goldberg Tossing Man Into The Water (Video)

Goldberg Throws Man Into The Water

The PGA Tour twitter accounted posted a throwback video of Goldberg throwing a man in the water on the golf course. You can watch the video below:

Don’t mess with @Goldberg. Especially on the golf course. pic.twitter.com/2xXdXn4Cf4 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 17, 2017

Shawn Michaels Hits a Superkick While Promoting New Movie

As noted, Shawn Michaels and Dallas Jenkins, who directed “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone”, appeared at the annual Convocation Spring 2017 of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia earlier this week.

Below is footage of the duo’s appearance, and at the 5 minute mark Michaels hits a LU staff member with a superkick: