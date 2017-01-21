Synopsis for New Hogan – Gawker Doc A documentary covering the Hulk Hogan vs Gawker trial, titled “Nobody Speak: Hulk Hogan, Gawker and Trials of a Free Press”, is currently playing at the Sundance Film Festival, and below is a synopsis of the film, via Yahoo News: “With a wave of newsroom closings and charges of ‘fake news’ flying around almost daily, the journalism industry is facing serious challenges in the coming years. Brian Knappenberger’s unnervingly timely documentary seeks to use one specific case — Hulk Hogan’s high-profile lawsuit against now-defunct website Gawker — to speak to the larger ramifications of living in an America in which the “free press” isn’t truly free.” Who Do Fans Want Conor McGregor to Face in WWE? WWE.com has published a new poll asked fans, “Forget Floyd Mayweather, I want to see Conor McGregor vs…” Below are the top 4 picks: 4. Brock Lesnar (41 percent)

3. Roman Reigns (17 percent)

2. Shinsuke Nakamura (11 percent)

1. John Cena (9 percent)

Celebrate National Hug Day with Bayley

To celebrate National Hug Day, WWE has released a compilation video of hugs from Bayley: