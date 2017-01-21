|
Synopsis for New Hogan – Gawker Doc
A documentary covering the Hulk Hogan vs Gawker trial, titled “Nobody Speak: Hulk Hogan, Gawker and Trials of a Free Press”, is currently playing at the Sundance Film Festival, and below is a synopsis of the film, via Yahoo News:
Who Do Fans Want Conor McGregor to Face in WWE?
WWE.com has published a new poll asked fans, “Forget Floyd Mayweather, I want to see Conor McGregor vs…” Below are the top 4 picks:
4. Brock Lesnar (41 percent)
Read Also: Floyd Mayweather Catches Heat in the Media After Shot at Conor McGregor’s Net Worth Backfires
Celebrate National Hug Day with Bayley
To celebrate National Hug Day, WWE has released a compilation video of hugs from Bayley: