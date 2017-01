Miz Makes “Participation Awards” Available to Fans

The Miz has made his “Participation Award” available for fans to print at home and hand them out, and you can check it out at this link.

Wishes His Wife Maryse Happy Birthday

In related news, Miz’s wife Maryse turns 34 years old today and Miz posted the following on Instagram:

Happy birthday to my beautiful wife @marysemizanin words can’t describe how happy you have made me. I will never forget first seeing you at the 2006 Diva Search and thinking if only I can find a girl like that. Can’t believe I did and it was you. Everyday has been a new adventure and I can’t wait to have many more. I love you. Happy birthday A photo posted by Mike “The Miz” Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on Jan 21, 2017 at 10:03am PST

Dolph Ziggler Covering Women’s March

Dolph Ziggler continues his coverage of inauguration week with the Women’s March today, as seen below: