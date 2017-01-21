Another boxing legend has thrown his name into the potential Conor McGregor fight hat, as FOX Sports is reporting Manny Pacquiao has offered to fight McGregor if Floyd Mayweather will not.

As noted, McGregor and Mayweather have been publicly teasing a fight since early last year, and have been trading shots in the media and online ever since. The most recent shot came from Mayweather, who attempted to rip McGregor’s earning power compared to his, but he took heat in the media as his numbers were reportedly very inaccurate.

With regards to Manny Pacquiao, the boxing Champion had the following to say about a potential fight between him and McGregor, and how he thinks McGregor would fare in a boxing ring:

“In boxing? In boxing [I would fight McGregor] but not in [UFC], just boxing. I’m sure he will be moving around. I didn’t see it [footage of McGregor sparring]. But if we are talking about Conor McGregor and boxing, it’s different. Boxing is different than MMA.”

Pacquiao added he doesn’t think McGregor would stand a chance against Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match.