Jim Ross & Eric Bischoff Discuss Kenny Omega’s Future; Tease A Hall & Nash Type WCW Jump To WWE



The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff's podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released last night and features WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross as his guest. You can find some of Eric and Jim's quotes regarding Kenny Omega transcribed below.

On Kenny Omega's pro wrestling future:

JR: He's 33 years old. Whatever decision he makes he doesn't need to burn any daylight. I had him on my podcast since winning at Wrestle Kingdom 11 and I've communicated with him as well. I think he's staying. At least for another year. I think WWE would be remiss by not making inroads to see if he wants to come on board.

On Omega's match with Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 11 and it being considered one of the best pro wrestling matches ever:

JR: I can tell you that I agree that his match with Okada in the main event at Wrestle Kingdom was a ball buster. It was amazing. Was it the best match I ever saw? Eric, can you name the best match you ever called?

EB: No.

JR: I can't either.

EB: I can't.

JR: I can tell you this. That match was good enough that it will belong in the conversation of any short list I would have.

On if he would sign Omega if he was WWE:

JR: He's hot right now. Knowing Eric Bischoff like I do. Knowing myself as I do… you want to hire the guy right now. He's the hottest you can get him. You didn't bring in Kevin Nash and Scott Hall two years after they left WWE. They were all still on WWE's mind. They hadn't been forgotten. They were still fresh.

