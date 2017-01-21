Sasha Banks News

WWE star Sasha Banks will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store at 1139 SE Military Drive in San Antonio next Sunday, January 29th from 10am to noon.

Sami Zayn & Seth Rollins React to Ethan Carter

Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn and Adam Cole all responded to the following EC3 Tweet:

Purposefully dress like shit when I go to high end stores so sales people don’t bother me. — ec3 (@EthanCarterTNA) January 21, 2017

Carolina Panthers Player Calls Ric Flair a “Groupie” and a “Clown”

You might recall last year WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair backed the Carolina Panthers in the NFL playoffs, and this year he is backing the Atlanta Falcons. This didn’t sit too well with Panthers player Charles Johnson as him and Flair had the following exchange:

This dude Ric Flair is the ultimate groupie #factsornaw — charles johnson (@randywattson) January 20, 2017

Charles, sorry I can’t get back to you at the moment because I am busy with the Falcons who if you didn’t know are in the playoffs…WOOOOO! https://t.co/hiU4AKaDKh — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 21, 2017