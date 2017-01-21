Revolution Pro Wrestling ran their High Stakes 2017 event at York Hall in London today, featuring New Japan Pro Wrestling star Katsuyori Shibata defending the British Heavyweight Championship against Progress Atlas Champion Matt Riddle. It was quite the international affair with Ring of Honor, New Japan and TNA being represented, as well as recent WWE UK Tournament competitors.

(1) Josh Bodom def. Ryan Smile to retain the RPW Interim Cruiserweight Championship. There’s an interim title because Will Ospreay is on tour in Japan and is there more often than he’s in the UK these days.

(2) Joel Redman & Charlie Sterling def. War Machine to retain the RPW Tag Team Championships. Chris Brooks and Travis Banks attacked Redman and Sterling after the match.

(3) Yoshi-Hashi def. Pete Dunne. Dunne was playing the heel but the crowd wouldn’t stop cheering him because of how good he was in the WWE UK tournament. If they had longer he probably could have turned it around, especially since Yoshi-Hashi is one of the most over New Japan stars.

(4) Zack Sabre Jr. def. Marty Scurll. Reports are saying they went 45 minutes and the match was absolutely incredible.

(5) Trent Seven def. Trevor Lee. This explains why Trevor Lee wasn’t at the AAW show last night to defend the tag titles with Andrew Everett!

(6) Jay White def. Martin Stone. White is a former New Japan young lion currently working for Ring of Honor.

(7) Katsuyori Shibata def. Matt Riddle to retain the RevPro British Heavyweight Championship. Apparently people are saying this was the match of the night, which has to be impressive given how long Sabre and Scurll went for. Sabre came out after the main event to set up a rematch with Shibata.

– The Young Bucks and IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Himoru Takahashi will be at the 4/13 Rev Pro show.