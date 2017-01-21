Bullet Club Signed For TV Tapings

Ring of Honor has announced a number of big matches for their upcoming television taping, Steel City Excellence, in Pittsburgh on February 11th. The main event for that show will see Bullet Club members Adam Cole, Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks face off against Jay Lethal, Bobby Fish and The Briscoes.

The 2/11 television tapings will also host the 2017 Top Prospects tournament, an annual event featuring Ring of Honor newcomers that for six years has had an incredible track record of predicting future stars of the wrestling world. The inaugural 2011 tournament gave us Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Mike Bennett, Michael Elgin and Grizzly Redwood. Since then the tournament has produced stars such as ACH, both members of War Machine, Adam Page, Matt Taven, Silas Young, Andrew Everett, Cheeseburger, Donovan Dijak, Dalton Castle, Lio Rush and many others. The participants for this year’s bracket will be announced in the coming weeks.

Also signed for the TV tapings is The Kingdom vs. The Rebellion, and Donovan Dijack taking on ROH Television Champion Marty Scurll.

Updated Supercard of Honor XI

New Japan Pro Wrestling star Yoshi-Hashi has been confirmed for Supercard of Honor XI taking place over WrestleMania weekend. Here’s the updated card:

ROH World Championship

Adam Cole (c) vs. Dalton Castle

ROH Tag Team Championship

Young Bucks (c) vs. The Broken Hardyz

Confirmed: