James Ellsworth Creates Hashtag to Get Himself into the Royal Rumble

WWE Smackdown star James Ellsworth wants in the Royal Rumble match, as seen in the Tweet below. He’s even created a #EllsworthRumble hashtag for fans to help get him into the big match:

Paige and Del Rio Hosting Rumble Party Featuring WWE Stars

As seen below, Alberto Del Rio and Paige will be hosting a Royal Rumble viewing party at Del Rio’s new restaurant in San Antonio: