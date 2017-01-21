Trailer for New Wrestling Show feat. Galloway, Magnus, Morrison and More (Video), Update on Jimmy Snuka Funeral Services, AJ Styles News

Nick Paglino
jimmy snuka

(Photo Credit: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

AJ Styles News

AJ Styles will be making an appearance at the Toys”R”Us store at 321 NW Loop 410 in San Antonio, Texas on January 29th, beginning at 10am.

Update on Jimmy Snuka Funeral Services

Tamina Snuka posted the following on Instagram, noting there will be no formal funeral services held for her late father Jimmy Snuka:

Trailer for New Wrestling Show feat. Galloway, Magnus, Morrison and More

Below is the official trailer for the new “Dominant Wrestling” show coming to Spike featuring Drew Galloway, Nick “Magnus” Aldis, Carlito, John Morrison and more:
