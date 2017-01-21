Trailer for New Wrestling Show feat. Galloway, Magnus, Morrison and More (Video), Update on Jimmy Snuka Funeral Services, AJ Styles News

AJ Styles News AJ Styles will be making an appearance at the Toys”R”Us store at 321 NW Loop 410 in San Antonio, Texas on January 29th, beginning at 10am. Update on Jimmy Snuka Funeral Services Tamina Snuka posted the following on Instagram, noting there will be no formal funeral services held for her late father Jimmy Snuka: Thank you everyone for your outpouring of love and support during this time. As his children we wanted to share that there will be NO Formal Funeral Services arranged by myself or our family at this time. Instead we will be looking for a future date to appropriately celebrate his LIFE and LEGACY in a style that would make him proud. Thank you and much love and gratitude to all of you from his children. “Yes that’s me in the RED dress. Clearly, I don’t age” #SnukaLegacy #BloodLine #RIPJimmySnuka A photo posted by SaronaSnuka (@saronasnukawwe) on Jan 20, 2017 at 7:01am PST Trailer for New Wrestling Show feat. Galloway, Magnus, Morrison and More Below is the official trailer for the new “Dominant Wrestling” show coming to Spike featuring Drew Galloway, Nick “Magnus” Aldis, Carlito, John Morrison and more: