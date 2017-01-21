Trailer for New Wrestling Show feat. Galloway, Magnus, Morrison and More (Video), Update on Jimmy Snuka Funeral Services, AJ Styles News

|
AJ Styles News
AJ Styles will be making an appearance at the Toys”R”Us store at 321 NW Loop 410 in San Antonio, Texas on January 29th, beginning at 10am.
Update on Jimmy Snuka Funeral Services
Tamina Snuka posted the following on Instagram, noting there will be no formal funeral services held for her late father Jimmy Snuka:
Trailer for New Wrestling Show feat. Galloway, Magnus, Morrison and More
Below is the official trailer for the new “Dominant Wrestling” show coming to Spike featuring Drew Galloway, Nick “Magnus” Aldis, Carlito, John Morrison and more: