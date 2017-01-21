Former WCW Ring Announcer, talent relations worker & official and TNA Ring Announcer David Penzer discusses the TNA incident where he took a very realistic beating from Kurt Angle that led to some real injuries. Penzer also discusses the behind the scenes issues with Angles former wife and Jeff Jarrett in TNA that led to Jarrett allegedly being sent home from the company: In the next video, Penzer discusses the infamous WCW Vader vs Paul Orndorff backstage fight that Vader recently discusses in his Great North Wrestling shoot interview: