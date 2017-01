Kenny Omega returned to the ring on Saturday night for the first time since New Japan Pro Wrestling’s New Year Dash event on January 5th, taking on Iranian wrestler Tiger Ali in England for the 4 Front Wrestling promotion. Omega was a last minute fill-in for fellow Bullet Club member Cody Rhodes, who along with his wife Brandi was attending a memorial service for Drax Shadow back in the United States.

Check out pictures from Kenny’s match at 4FW below.