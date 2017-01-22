Last Week’s TNA Impact Wrestling Viewership Rises, Edge and Christian Added to WrestleCon, “Holy Foley” Special Airing After WWE Raw

Last Week’s TNA Impact Wrestling Viewership Rises

This past Thursday night’s edition of TNA Impact Wrestling, featuring the “Race for the Case”, took in 310,000 viewers, which is up from last week’s 277,000 viewership average.

Edge and Christian Added to WrestleCon

Wrestlecon has announced WWE Hall of Famer Adam “Edge” Copeland and Christian have been added to the events taking place in Orlando, FL over WrestleMania 33 weekend. For more details, visit www.wrestlecon.com.

“Holy Foley” Special Airing After WWE Raw

Immediately after WWE Raw tomorrow night, a “Holy Foley” special will air on WWE Network. The show will be a review special, looking at the last 5 episodes of season one of “Holy Foley”, and it will be hosted by Cathy Kelley, Corey Graves, Mick and Noelle Foley.