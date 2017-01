Ric Flair At Falcons Practice

Ric Flair was at the Atlanta Falcons practice and gave the team a pep talk. You can see a video below:

GAMEDAY! Time to #RiseUp – WOOOOO! @atlantafalcons A video posted by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:19am PST

Pentagon Jr. Leaving AAA

On his Facebook page Pentagon Jr. has announced that he is leaving AAA and also has a new name. AAA owns that names Pentagon Jr. and Pentagon Dark, so his new name is now Penta El 0M. You can read his post here.