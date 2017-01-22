WWE Moving To Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman For WM 33? Isenberg Talks NXT In 90 Seconds

This second of three CSR videos this weekend talks Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman right off the bat. Here’s some highlights courtesy of @PeterBahi transcribing:

Justin: Let’s talk Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman..just a few seconds you talk about passion, you talk about romance; there was passion, that ladies & gentleman is what professional wrestling is built on–that feeling of what is going to happen…and then Braun just backed away.

Ronnell: The typical heel move. As a wrestler, the thing you have to understand is just as you know, LaBar, there is an art behind it. You have to learn to tell a story without saying words. I feel like, with them no words are needed. With them, you have two giants..Braun who was upset with what has been going on with Sami Zayn. You have Brock who is ticked off to what happened with him against Goldberg. You have two ticking time bombs in the industry standing toe to toe, to see what is going to happen, it’s great. I can’t wait to see what happens at the Royal Rumble.

Justin: I talked about this on my report on Upgruv.com, I talked about this past week. There isn’t anything against the Sami Zayn or the Seth Rollins, but those guys still have an average size so-to-speak, ,and some fans may not give that enough chance to see their awesome skill set. When you see Brock and Braun, you have everyone’s attention.

My point being, you have room for the type of performers like the Sami Zayn’s and Rollins, etc, but Braun and Brock prove that big men still sell. There’s a reason why Vince McMahon loves big men. It’s this larger than life; you can’t see two guys, who you don’t see the average person looking like them. This is why it makes it so special and we have to see that match eventually. Braun says he wants real competition, Lesnar is definitely that.

I don’t care what the reports say. I don’t care if they say we won’t see Lesnar until after Mania, that can always change. WWE always changes plans whenever they need to. Make Goldberg and Lesnar go against each other at Fastlane, help sell that March 5th PPV, and put Brock against Strowman at WrestleMania, please!

Ronnell: Who would you rather have go over if it was Brock vs Braun at WrestleMania?

Justin: I think if you continue to book Braun the way you book, then you have to give it to Braun Strowman. Look, Brock Lesnar has lost to John Cena a couple times, to Triple H, Undertaker, to Goldberg, it doesn’t matter. You’re still going to respect Brock as a true bad ass, so it’s a perfect situation, as long as Braun Strowman continues to not to be pinned, or something like that. It may be the perfect situation for Braun. It may not be a minute and twenty-six seconds like Goldberg, but I think Braun can go in there and get a big win on the big stage. If Braun isn’t going to be in a title match, and he’s not fighting against the Undertaker, there is not a bigger match you can book him against than Brock Lesnar.