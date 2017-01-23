Shibata vs Ospreay Set For NJPW Katsuyori Shibata will defend the RPW British Heavyweight Championship against the “Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s New Beginning in Osaka on February 11th. The 23-year-old Chaos member is the current reigning RPW Cruiserweight Champion, so if he manages to win the match he will hold both of Revolution Pro’s major singles titles. Both the 2/5 and 2/11 New Beginning events will be broadcast live on New Japan World featuring English commentary from Kevin Kelly and Don Callis. So it’s official at The New Beginning show in Osaka. I’m going head to head with Shibata. I’m not backing down. Kick me, punch me, head butt me, make me bleed my own blood. You’re about to find out what the world already knows. That I am one stubborn prick that won’t back down. Lets put the Cruiserweight Title on one shoulder & the Heavyweight Title on the other. 2Weight Champion! #willospreay #njpw #revpro #livebythesword #shibata A photo posted by willospreay (@willospreay) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:45pm PST Happy Birthday, Hulkamania! On this day 33 years ago, Hulk Hogan defeated The Iron Sheik in New York City to become the WWF World Heavyweight Champion for the very first time, signalling the birth of Hulkamania. At the time, the 30-year-old Hogan had only been signed with Vincent K. McMahon’s company for less than four weeks, and was only six months removed from winning the 1983 New Japan Pro Wrestling International World Grand Prix tournament, which would in the years to follow be renamed the “G1 Climax”. Jan 23d 1984 I won the WWF belt from the jabroni Iron Shiek! Hard to believe that was 33yrs ago brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 23, 2017