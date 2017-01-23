More Details On Pentagon Jr. Leaving AAA & Possible Impact on Lucha Underground, WWE Royal Rumble Preview For Owens vs Reigns (Video)

We reported over the weekend that Pentagon Jr. had parted ways with AAA. There appears to be more to this story than previously anticipated. Saturday afternoon, one day after losing to Johnny Mundo at the AAA Guerra de Titanes event in Mexico City, Pentagon made a surprise appearance for The Crash promotion, accompanied by Daga and Garza Jr. This could end up being a pivotal situation for the Mexican wrestling scene, as The Crash is run by Konnan, who has been talking a lot about expansion in 2017 and trying to find a television deal in Mexico. The trio appeared wearing Los Perros del Mal gear, one of the most popular stables in the country and a huge source of revenue, which AAA has does not own the trademark to. This is not the first major hit AAA has taken in the past year, amid questions about their financial stability and numerous horror stories coming out from stars that have since left the promotion, including Konnan, Sexy Star, Jack Evans, and Fenix. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix, who is his real life brother, will now be known as the Lucha Brothers going forward. Perhaps the writing has been on the wall for both of them for some time, as they have taken more and more dates in the U.S. recently, leveraging their popularity with Lucha Underground and both have become mainstays of the AAW roster in Chicago, and in September worked PWG’s annual Battle of Los Angeles weekend. The question for many in the U.S. becomes his status with Lucha Underground, where he is one of the top stars of the promotion and the current world champion. While we have seen wrestlers leave AAA and still retain spots with Lucha Underground – just look at that list of names in the last paragraph – it’s never been on the level of popularity as a guy like Pentagon Jr. But there’s also a frustration growing within many of the talents there as well. The current season recently ended with a “mid-season finale”, and they won’t be airing new episodes until the summer. What’s more, those episodes have already been tapped, and there won’t be another set of tapings until late 2017, which means no one is making any real money there for the bulk of this year. Preview: Owens vs. Reigns WWE has uploaded an official preview for the upcoming WWE Universal Championship match between reigning champion Kevin Owens and challenger Roman Reigns. Per stipulation, Owens’ best friend and current United States Champion Chris Jericho will be suspended above the ring inside of a shark cage.