Official Synopsis For This Week’s Episode Of Total Divas, Who Is Your Favorite Cruiserweight Competitor?

Nick Hausman

lana-copy-1.jpg

Official Synopsis For This Week’s Episode Of Total Divas

Here is the official synopsis for this Wednesday’s episode of Total Divas:

Chaos comes from Renee bringing home her boyfriend Dean Ambrose to meet her family. Meanwhile, disagreements make for an emotional wedding day for Lana and Rusev.

Related: Lana on How Hands-On Triple H is with Her Character, Having the Itch to Wrestle, WWE Fans Seeing a Different Side of Her & Rusev

Who Is Your Favorite Cruiserweight Competitor?

WWE has posted the following tweet taking fans to a poll on WWE.com where they can vote on who their favorite Cruiserweight competitor is:

As of this writing here are the current results of the poll:
brian kendrickCedric AlexanderDean Ambrosejack gallagherlanaNevillenoam darrenee-youngRich SwannRusevTJ Perkins
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"