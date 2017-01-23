Official Synopsis For This Week’s Episode Of Total Divas, Who Is Your Favorite Cruiserweight Competitor?

Official Synopsis For This Week’s Episode Of Total Divas

Here is the official synopsis for this Wednesday’s episode of Total Divas:

Chaos comes from Renee bringing home her boyfriend Dean Ambrose to meet her family. Meanwhile, disagreements make for an emotional wedding day for Lana and Rusev.

Who Is Your Favorite Cruiserweight Competitor?

WWE has posted the following tweet taking fans to a poll on WWE.com where they can vote on who their favorite Cruiserweight competitor is:

As of this writing here are the current results of the poll: