WWE Top 10 Brutal Royal Rumble Match Eliminations

WWE has released the following featuring the Top 10 Brutal Royal Rumble Match Eliminations:

Updated WWE Royal Rumble PPV Card: Special Start Time, Confirmed Rumble Match Participants, 4 Title Matches and More

Matt Riddle & Friends Get Day Drunk At Stonehenge

Popular independent pro wrestler Matt Riddle has posted following photo of his getting, “day drunk,” at Stonehenge alongside some of his other pro wrestling friends: