WWE RAW Preview: Go Home Show For Royal Rumble, Goldberg Appearing, New Rumble Participants?, More

WWE.com has put up their official WWE Monday Night RAW Preview. Below are the Quick Hits they are looking at going in to tonight’s episode.

On Golderg’s appearance tonight:

Goldberg already accomplished the insurmountable feat of pinning Brock Lesnar in less than two minutes at Survivor Series. Therefore, it’s not hyperbole to state that he’s an – if not the – odds-on favorite to win this year’s Royal Rumble Match. Yet before he faces The Beast Incarnate and 28 other game Superstars – including The Undertaker and the hulking Braun Strowman – Goldberg will make one last stop on Monday Night Raw, live in Cleveland. Will any of his Royal Rumble Match opponents succumb to the Spear before entering the Alamodome?

On whether more Royal Rumble match participants will be revealed tonight:

In the Royal Rumble Match, it will be friend vs. friend, foe vs. foe, every man for himself. But just who remains to be revealed as a competitor in the 30-Superstar melee? We’ve just learned that Raw Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro will enter the fray, as will SmackDown LIVE’s demented Wyatt Family, but more spots remain unclaimed. Just six nights before the over-the-top-rope extravaganza guarantees one intrepid Superstar a chance at immortality in WrestleMania’s main event, Raw will no doubt play host to more revelations. How many more Superstars will announce their place in the Royal Rumble Match?

