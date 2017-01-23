Update On Tammy “Sunny” Sytch’s Legal Issues; Full List Of Charges She Has Plead Guilty To

Update On Tammy “Sunny” Sytch’s Legal Issues PWInsider.com is providing the following updates in regards to WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch’s recent legal troubles. Related: Update On When Sunny Could Leave Jail The most recent court records show that during her arraignment on January 12th in Northampton County Court in Easton, PA Tammy “Sunny” Sytch plead guilty to: Driving without a license

Driving an unregistered vehicle

Operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility (meaning no insurance)

Displaying plate card in improper vehicle (meaning license plates were placed on a car they didn’t belong to)

Operating a vehicle without valid inspection

Driving without Evidence of an Emission Inspection (something that is required in State of PA) Charges of receiving stolen property and fraudulent use or removal of registered licensed plates were removed during the arraignment as part of an agreement in which Sytch plead guilty. The scheduled trial on February 27th has been canceled. PWInsider.com is working to confirm what penalty has been imposed against her as of this writing The following synopsis of Sytch’s legal troubles is also provided by PWInsider.com: Sytch was arrested in Northampton County just 18 days into her five year probation in Carbon County, PA after she plead guilty to a trio of 2015 DUIs after completing a rehabilitation program. The presiding Judge in that case sentenced the WWE Hall of Famer to 97 days in jail, only to then give her credit for 95 days in rehab and 2 days in jail. Sytch was released without spending a day in prison, but was warned that if she got into trouble at any point in her probation, there would be consequences. Sytch was arrested several times in September 2016 as well and was taken into custody on 9/23/16 and is currently awaiting a hearing in Carbon County, PA on 2/17 regarding her probation/parole being revoked.