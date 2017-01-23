Update On Tammy “Sunny” Sytch’s Legal Issues; Full List Of Charges She Has Plead Guilty To

|
Update On Tammy “Sunny” Sytch’s Legal Issues
PWInsider.com is providing the following updates in regards to WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch’s recent legal troubles.
Related: Update On When Sunny Could Leave Jail
The most recent court records show that during her arraignment on January 12th in Northampton County Court in Easton, PA Tammy “Sunny” Sytch plead guilty to:
Charges of receiving stolen property and fraudulent use or removal of registered licensed plates were removed during the arraignment as part of an agreement in which Sytch plead guilty. The scheduled trial on February 27th has been canceled.
PWInsider.com is working to confirm what penalty has been imposed against her as of this writing
The following synopsis of Sytch’s legal troubles is also provided by PWInsider.com: