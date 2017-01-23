It’s been confirmed that WCW legend Goldberg will compete in the 30-man WWE Royal Rumble match this Sunday, January 29th. The 50-year old superstar will make only his second appearance in the over the top rope match, the other coming back in 2004. Before his inclusion was announced, Goldberg was a 16/1 shot to win the Rumble, however, bookmakers have since updated their odds and Goldberg now sits as a match favourite at 2/1. That said, his odds do vary, with only one bookmaker having him at 2/1 whereas the majority of others range from 5/2 to 4/1. There’s still one operator who refuses to install Goldberg as one of the main contenders, and has priced him at 12/1. Despite Goldberg’s increasing win odds, only 9% of bets placed via Oddschecker this weekend were on the former WWE and WCW Champion winning the Royal Rumble. Despite Braun Strowman’s odds drifting from 2/1 to 4/1 this weekend, he remains the popular pick with Oddschecker users. Just under 15% of bets have been placed on the former member of the Wyatt Family.