The latest episode of legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter’s podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? was released earlier this morning. It features a brand new interview with WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk. Some of Funk and Apter’s comments from the interview regarding Funk’s time in ECW have been transcribed below. Subscribe to Is Wrestling Fixed? on iTunes

TF: I enjoyed the audience that was there. I enjoyed the talent that they had up there. I enjoyed helping them create talent. It was a very wonderful time because we were the only thing hanging in there other than Vince McMahon at that time. He couldn't quite put the knife in our back. He couldn't get it all the way in. BA: You are probably not going to remember this but when we talk about the ECW days I was at ringside taking pictures one night. It was you in a match against Mick Foley, Cactus Jack, and the rules were fans could bring weapons. Some friends handed you a frying pan and instead of going after Mick Foley you yelled out, "Apter!" And you clocked me with that thing and knocked me out. TF: Well that's what you needed. BA: Obviously. TF: Bill Apter that's exactly what you needed.

