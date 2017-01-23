WWE Live Event Tonight

Tonight, WWE Smackdown has a live event in Saginaw, Michigan at the Dow Event Center, and it features WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose, WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha vs. The Wyatt Family and WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch.

Cover Art for New WWE Book

WWE will soon be releasing a new book of Top 10 lists, with the forward having been written by Chris Jericho, and below is the book’s cover art:

John Cena Talks Shaq and More

As noted, John Cena returned to co-host the “Today” show last week, and WWE has released the following video of Cena discussing the connection between him, Shaq, “Carpool Karaoke” and Krispy Kreme: