WWE Working on Seth Rollins DVD Set, The Hardys Win Tag Team Titles in Mexico, Watch Brock Lesnar’s Royal Rumble Debut (Video)

The Hardys Win Tag Team Titles in Mexico

Over the weekend, Matt and Jeff Hardy won the CRASH Tag Team Championships, which are the first titles outside of TNA the brothers have won in their ongoing “Expedition of Gold” match series. TNA’s Jeremy Borash was filming from ringside and footage of the bout is expected to air on TNA TV.

WWE Working on Seth Rollins DVD Set

According to Wrestling DVD Network, WWE is working on a DVD set for Seth Rollins titled “Building The Architect”. The set would feature both a documentary and some of his matches, and below is the current release synopsis:

The Architect” has created the perfect blueprint for success in WWE with multiple championships, a massive fan base, and a plethora of incredible matches under his belt. Now for the first time ever, hear from Seth Rollins himself as he tells his story of how he became a sports-entertainment megastar.

Watch Brock Lesnar’s Royal Rumble Debut

WWE has released the following video, featuring highlights of Brock Lesnar’s Royal Rumble debut back in 2003: