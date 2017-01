This past Saturday night at Bellator 170 in Inglewood, CA, MMA legends Tito Ortiz and Chael Sonnen faced each other in a main event fight which saw Ortiz submit Sonnen via rear-naked choke at the 2:03 mark of the very first round.

Several wrestling personalities, including Hulk Hogan, Bill Goldberg, and Jim Ross, reacted to Ortiz’ impressive win over Sonnen, and below are some of the Tweets:

Congrats @titoortiz ,great victory,I still want to see u beat his ass real bad brother only love4U. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 22, 2017

“Congratulations @titoortiz ….. thank you for shutting his mouth! Timeless career no doubt #Bellator170 #hewasnext — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) January 22, 2017