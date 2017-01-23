Jerry Lawler Reveals He Has Signed a New WWE Contract, How Long is the Length of the Deal?

As seen on WWE Smackdown Live last week, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler returned to WWE TV and will be calling the 30 man Royal Rumble match this Sunday at WWE Royal Rumble.

In a new interview conducted for Cerrito Live, Lawler revealed he has signed a new contract with WWE and that “everything’s cool”.

The King added that WWE is currently signing talents like him to one year deals, but everything is currently open, so it remains to be seen how Lawler will be used in the future once his new, one year deal expires.