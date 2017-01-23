Shawn Michaels Appearing at the Royal Rumble, How Did HBK’s Movie Do at the Box Office?, Sabu Needs Another Surgery, Talks His Future

Nick Paglino
shawn michaels

Shawn Michaels Appearing at Royal Rumble on Sunday

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is being advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble kickoff show this Sunday, alongside Renee Young, Booker T and Jerry “The King” Lawler.

In related news, HBK’s new WWE Studios movie, “The Resurrection of Gavin Stone”, was #18 at the box office this weekend, and brought in $1.375 million. The movie was produced on a $2 million budget.

Sabu Needs Another Surgery, Talks Wrestling Future

ECW Legend Sabu recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard and talked his current health status following hip replacement surgery and his future in pro wrestling. Below is a quote from Sabu:

“I have to continue wrestling. I’m not done yet. I don’t know when I’ll be done, but I just know that I’m not.

“I’m doing good. I had hip replacement surgery, but I need shoulder replacement surgery and my lower back needs fixing. Those are actually more painful, but not more painful when I wrestle, so I can live with it. My hip was the most painful when I wrestled, so I got my hip fixed.”
