

5 Star Wrestling announced this morning that 2017 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Kurt Angle has been pulled from this Saturday’s Dominant Wrestling TV show, which is set to air live on Spike TV UK at 8pm ET. The event takes place at the Dundee Ice Arena in Dundee, Scotland. Angle was scheduled to do commentary on the debut episode of the show, which will also feature Rey Mysterio, Drew Galloway, John Morrison and PJ Black. You can check out a preview for the show above, and below is the announcement from 5 Star: At 16:04 today I received a call from Kurt Angle’s management team confirming the rumours that Kurt will not be commentating on the debut episode of Dominant Wrestling, which airs live on Spike TV at 8pm this Saturday, from the Dundee Ice Arena.It’s a shame but we would like to congratulate Kurt on his Hall of Fame appointment. Losing a star as respected as Kurt is obviously a blow to us but fortunately he was booked as a commentator rather than a wrestler so it’s not like this will make much of a difference to this historic event. Fans at the Dundee Ice Arena and indeed around the UK, will still get to witness John Morrison issuing an open challenge for his 5 Star Championship and with megastars such as Rey Mysterio, Drew Galloway, Carlito, PJ Black, Nick Aldis and Moose on the show, anything can happen. Greg Lambert, with his encyclopaedic knowledge of wrestling will still lead the broadcast team as planned. While there is no confirmation as to whether or not WWE has plans to bring Angle in for the Royal Rumble, it should be noted that WWE pulling Angle from the 5 Star appearance likely has to do with the show airing on SpikeTV. With Angle recently signing a deal to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, him being pulled from the 5 Star event is likely more a case of WWE wanting him off another promotion’s TV event, rather than a sign that he will be in the Royal Rumble. This is just my guess, however.