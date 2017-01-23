JR on What Goldberg & Lesnar Need to Do On Raw, WWE Pulls UK Talents From Royal Rumble Weekend Events, Darren Young Posts Injury Video

Jim Ross on What Goldberg and Lesnar Need to Do On Raw Tonight Jim Ross has posted the following Raw thoughts on JRsBarBQ.com: “This is the ‘go home’ show for the WWE flagship broadcast and with both Lesnar and Goldberg both on the show one and has to wonder how their storyline will be enhanced before Sunday’s Rumble in the River City,” JR wrote. “No need for Goldberg and Lesnar to ‘touch’ tonight on RAW but they have to add another log onto the fire to the rivalry that will likely be the main event of Wrestlemania.” WWE Pulls UK Talents From Royal Rumble Weekend Events WWE continues to pull contracted UK talents from bookings as the German wrestling promotion Westside Xtreme Wrestling released a statement announcing Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, and Pete Dunne have all been pulled from their show this weekend: “We received information that Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and Pete Dunne are unable to compete for wXw in London on January 28th due to WWE-commitments.In cooperation with Progress our Championship Board of Directors has named the London Riots as #1 contenders for the wXw World Tag Team Championship. A4 vs. London Riots takes place this Saturday at The Dome, Tufnell Park. Jody Fleisch will now face Travis Banks. This match is not a qualifier for this year’s 16 Carat Gold Tournament. We have received numerous inquires regarding the future situation of the three wrestlers in question. We have contacted WWE about this matter and are currently waiting on their response. Once we have received further news, we are going to update you on this subject.” Darren Young Injury Video Darren Young has posted the following footage of how he injured his elbow during his WWE Main Event match against Epico last week: #meVSme Injuries is a part of a sports entertainers life; you have to live with it. We can’t be down because it is not going help us. #injuriessuck #replay #ameliorate #positivevibes #blockthehate #Noh8 #gratitudereciprocates #bedifferent #setbackcomeback A video posted by Darren Young aka Freddie (@fredarren) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:00am PST