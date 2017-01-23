JR on What Goldberg & Lesnar Need to Do On Raw, WWE Pulls UK Talents From Royal Rumble Weekend Events, Darren Young Posts Injury Video

|
Jim Ross on What Goldberg and Lesnar Need to Do On Raw Tonight
Jim Ross has posted the following Raw thoughts on JRsBarBQ.com:
WWE Pulls UK Talents From Royal Rumble Weekend Events
WWE continues to pull contracted UK talents from bookings as the German wrestling promotion Westside Xtreme Wrestling released a statement announcing Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, and Pete Dunne have all been pulled from their show this weekend:
Darren Young Injury Video
Darren Young has posted the following footage of how he injured his elbow during his WWE Main Event match against Epico last week: